Home Kentucky Henderson NAACP Partners with HPD to Host Town Hall Summit September 15th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

A special Town Hall set for next hopes to bring attention to some pressing community issues.

The Henderson Police Department is partnering with the local chapter of the NAACP for Monday’s forum. It’s called “Come Out and Let’s Talk Issues in Our Communities”, and goes from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at South Middle School

The topics will range from 21st century police reform and community-police partnerships to state policing guidelines and resources fro changes in policy.

Again, that forum is set for Monday, September 18 at South Middle School.

