If you need to register to vote you’ll have two chances to get some help Saturday. The Evansville Tri-State NAACP is hosting two nonpartisan events to get voters registered.

Volunteers will be at the CK Newsome Center from 9 a.m. until noon and at the First Avenue Car Wash from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.

People can register or update their registration if they’ve moved.

The primary election in Indiana takes place in May.

