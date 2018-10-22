Home Indiana Evansville NAACP Evansville Branch Hosts Indiana State Senate District 49 Debate October 22nd, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville, Indiana

A battle is brewing in Indiana State Senate District 49. The area which covers a lot of rural area in Vanderburgh, Posey and Gibson county has been represented by State Sen. Jim Tomes for the last 8 years. He’s looking for a third term but has encountered a challenge by democrat Edie Hardcastle.

The two didn’t hold any punches during a debate hosted by the NAACP and moderated by 44NEWS reporter Jeff Goldberg.

The two were asked questions about education, hate crime legislation, unions and minimum wage.

Tomes hit Hardcastle on unions. The former truck driver was a steward for the Teamsters. He paints himself as the everyman, understanding the plight of union workers.

Hardcaslte wasn’t afraid to back at the State Senator. She went at Tomes for saying he voted one way but actually voting in the other direction.

