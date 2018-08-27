Home Indiana Evansville NAACP Calls for Student Accountability on Racial Tension in Schools August 27th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Two local organizations are trying to hold students accountable for hate crimes they commit even if it’s done online or off school property. The Evansville Branch NAACP is partnering with the organization Building Respect and Integrity in Diverse Greater Evansville or BRIDGE.

Both groups say they are concerned about rising racial tension at area schools including recent pictures and videos shared on social media that used racial slurs.

The President of Evansville’s NAACP Chapter Rev. Gerald Arnold says they’re calling on school administrators to collaborate on ways to address the issues but that’s not all.

“It’s going to take all of us, black, white, jews, gentiles, male, female to be able to identify what is really the issue and what we need to put in place to address what’s creating this tension,” says Rev. Arnold.

Leaders with both organizations say they believe every student should be taught to have respect for all people and value diversity.

