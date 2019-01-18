N.O.W Counseling Hosts Open House

The N.O.W Counseling Services is holding an open house for a specialized outpatient program. The new facility is located at 320 NW MLK Blvd. in Evansville.

The open house will be on January 17th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and January 18th from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

N.O.W. Counseling has dedicated its outpatient clinic location to Judge Wayne Trockman for his work in improving the way addiction is treated in the criminal justice system.

N.O.W. Counseling includes individual and group therapy, relapse prevention groups, case management services, and meditation opportunities. The building is hoped to further their mission creating a culture of recovery.

Clinical director Leslie Hagedorn says, “Create an environment of acceptance where everyone that comes through the door feels welcome, they feel respected, they feel important and where all of those principles of recovery are really dedicated by the staff and so it’s not just a building it’s a culture that we are trying to develop.”

It is encouraged that everyone attends the open house.

