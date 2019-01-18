N.O.W. Counseling Dedicates New Facility to Judge Trockman

A new counseling center is open in downtown Evansville to help those struggling with addiction and mental illnesses.

N.O.W. Counseling services has dedicated its new outpatient clinic location to Judge Wayne Trockman. They say it was dedicated to Judge Trockman for his work improving the way addiction is treated in the criminal justice system.

N.O.W. Counseling includes individual and group therapy, relapse prevention groups, case management services, and meditation opportunities.

Clinical Director Leslie Hagedorn says, “Create an environment of acceptance where everyone that comes through the door feels welcome, they feel respected, they feel important and where all of those principles of recovery are really dedicated by the staff. It’s not just a building, it’s a culture that we are trying to develop.”

The next project is opening a low-intensity residential program for men and women, and a specialized outpatient program for parents in recovery.

Comments

comments