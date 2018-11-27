Mystique Winery In Lynnville To Close

One of the few Southwest Indiana wineries is closing its doors after 6 years. Mystique Winery had been a big draw to Warrick County for the better part of a decade, but the fermented grape juice will stop flowing a couple days before Christmas on December 23rd. Folks were drawn to Lynnville for the winery’s wine slushes and outdoor patio with live music during the summer months. The winery’s owners posted a note on Facebook announcing the closing which includes information as to why they are closing down.

It is bittersweet that after 6 wonderful years Mystique Winery will be closing its doors December 23rd. The Clutter family has put its heart and soul into the winery, but it is time for all of us to be together as families and travel around the US as we follow our kids and grandchildren in their travel sports teams. For all our family, friends, employees, volunteers, neighbors, customers, musicians and community businesses that helped grow our winery into the thriving business it is today we “Thank You!”. We have been proud to support so many community organizations, schools, fundraising organizations and animal shelters which was made possible by our wonderful customers. Our number one goal has always been great customer service and having one of our families at the winery every weekend so you’d feel like you were a part of our family, but this has also caused us to miss out on so much with kids and grandchildren. Mystique Winery has worked very hard for the “4.9” Facebook reviews and the 8,397 followers that have become a part of our extended family. We can never “Thank You” enough for your business, but mostly, becoming a part or our extended family.

Mystique Winery will start off with a 20% discount on all bottles of wine, slush mix and retail starting Wednesday, November 28th. There will also be a 25% case discount on wine which will include 2 Cajun Fest 15oz stemless glasses while quantities last. If you have any gift certificates you will be able to redeem them until December 23rd. Keep a look out for a couple of Pop-Up sales in January and February of 2019 as we still have some wine to bottle that isn’t currently ready. Again, “Thank You” for being our customers!