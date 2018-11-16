Myriad Brewery Officially Opens For Business

A brand-new microbrewery opens in the heart of Evansville in the McCurdy Complex. The Myriad Brewery Company is officially open for business.

They offer 12 taps of Indiana Brew featuring one that’s a tribute to the local brewing history. Brewers say they plan to incorporate some of their own beers in the near future. Owners say they’re excited to be open for business.

Myriad Brewing Company owner Jamie Elliott says, “My husband and I have lived downtown for a couple of years. We are from Evansville. We went to school at USI. This is where we want to be. The sense of community that you get in this area is unmatched and there was no doubt that this was exactly where we needed to be.”

Owners say if you’re not a big beer fan they also serve different types of wine and liquor.

