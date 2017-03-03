Music Makes a Difference!

How?

When it’s several amazing bands playing one epic concert for Easter Seals!

Last year they raised almost $1,800 for Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center here in Evansville. This year their goal is to DOUBLE that!

Tickets are only seven dollars, and kids are welcome until 8pm.





Acts scheduled to appear:

Isaac Tieman w/ Chris Armstong

DJ Zaedo

Paul Blake & The Pall Bears

The Honey Vines

Calabash

