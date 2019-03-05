Does music make a difference?

It’s that time of year again, Music Makes A Difference.

This is the fourth year for the event of which all proceeds go to Easterseals Rehabilitation Center here locally in Evansville.

This years line up includes:

Kenna Elpers

Freddie Bourne

Paul Wiemeier

ZAEDO,

Big Ninja Delight feat. K.Setz

Cynthia Murray will be artist at large sitting in with the other performers as well as doing a set of her own.

LAYLOW

Suggested donation is $10



Music Makes a Difference…and so can you!

The party, and all the amazing bands will be at Lamasco this Saturday, starting at 5:30pm.

They’re asking for a ten dollar donation, which is nothing for access to music all night!

And bonus, the proceeds go to our local Easter Seals, so the money stays right here to do some good.

We’ll see you at the party!

