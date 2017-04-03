Murder Trial Underway in Evansville

The trial is underway in Evansville for Michael Howell, the man accused of killing Beverly Karns last April.

Monday, Chief Public Defender, Steve Owens, said on behalf of Howell that the act was in self defense.

The first witness to the stand was Megan Smith.

Smith had called the police after Howell allegedly wrecked Karns’ truck in Warrick County.

Smith told jurors she found Karns and checked for a pulse, but the woman was deceased.

Jurors listened to the 911 call and then heard from two other witnesses.

19-year-old Kylie Boling, a resident of Warrick County, had witnessed Howell shoot a gun at her neighbor, Charles Scales.

Philip Luecke, EPD crime scene detective, also took the stand.

Court recessed around 3 p.m. Monday and will be back in session Tuesday morning.

