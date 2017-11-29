Home Indiana Evansville Murder Trial Underway For Evansville Man Accused Of Shooting Woman November 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A murder trial is underway for the Evansville man accused of killing a woman in Evansville. Deryan Cook is on trial for the shooting death of Jamie Baker.

In June, Evansville Police responded to the 1900 block of Cass Avenue. Baker was walking with someone when police say Cook shot her. Autopsy results show she was shot in the back.

Police arrested Cook after an informant provided information on the shooter.

In cook’s initial hearing, he denied the accusations and told a judge he was “at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

