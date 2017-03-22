Home Illinois Murder Trial for a Saline Co. Doctor Set to Begin March 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

The trial of a Harrisburg doctor, accused of murder, is expected to begin Wednesday in Saline County, Illinois. Brian Burns is charged in the death of his wife. Burns is accused of shooting his estranged wife, burning her body and then spreading the ashes to conceal her death.

Carla Burns was last seen on Tuesday March 8, 2016. Family members reported her missing two days later.

After numerous interviews with neighbors, family, friends, colleagues, and others Burns was formerly charged. He is charged with two counts of first degree murder, concealment of a death, solicitation and conspiracy to commit aggravated kidnapping.

Court documents show the two were going through a long and rocky divorce.

