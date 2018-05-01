Murder Trial of Isaiah Hagan in Halee Rathgeber Shooting Begins

A very quiet Isaiah Hagan entered through those doors at the Warrick County Courthouse. Day one of his trial has centered on selecting a jury to hear his case, but that process is going slowly.

Halee Rathgeber’s death has been the front page news and the lead stories of many newscasts since her body was found at the Alcoa soccer fields in April of last year. That may be part of the problem in selecting a jury to hear the case. During jury selection only two member of the jury pool said they had never heard of the case. Most say they heard about it through news reports. Some even said their opinions will be biased due to media accounts of the incident.

Hagan is accused of killing USI student Halee Rathgeber. He faces charges of murder, robbery and obstruction of justice. There is a gag order in the case, which means attorneys will not be speaking on the matter outside the courtroom, but inside of the courtroom, attorneys have indicated social media posts that may play a key role in the case.

Prosecutor Michael Perry also says two checks that were written by Isaiah Hagan on Rathgeber’s bank account will also be key pieces of evidence. Defense Attorney Mark Phillips has made a motion to cease conversation about Rathgeber’s bank statements. Officials have never released a motive for the crime, but they have implied through court documents that Hagan was stealing from Rathgeber. It could take a week to select the 12 jurors and 2 alternates that will hear the case. If convicted, Hagan could face life in prison without parole.

