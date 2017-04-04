Murder Trial Continues in Evansville

A trial continues in Evansville for Michael Howell, the man accused of killing Beverly Karns.

In court Tuesday, jurors watched the body cam video from deputies who arrested Howell.

Police are saying Howell had shot Karns at an Evansville home and then put her body in her truck.

Howell drove the vehicle to Warrick County and then crashed.

In an opening statement, the deputy prosecutor told jurors the evidence will prove Howell to be guilty.

The first witness took the stand Monday.

Kylie Boling told jurors that after wrecking, Howell stole a vehicle from her home.

Those speaking in Howell’s defense plan to argue self-defense.

His lawyer says Karns took something from her purse after confronting Howell, and he thought it was something that could harm him.

More witnesses are expected to be present Wednesday, when the trial resumes.

