Murder Suspect’s Request for Trial Dismissal Denied

The judge has denied Earl Martin’s motion for a special prosecutor as well as his motion to dismiss the trial.

Martin is facing charges in relation to the murder and dismemberment of Erica Bradfield-Fox in December of 2017.

During the investigation, detectives spoke to Martin’s son who corroborated the Bradfield-Fox shooting and then the eventual dismembering.

Martin then allegedly put the body in trash bags, but before he could dispose of it entirely, he was arrested following an incident at Rick’s Sports Bar. During this incident he allegedly shot two men, killing one.

Martin will be back in court on June 29th at 9:00AM.

