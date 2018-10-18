Home Kentucky Murder Suspect on Trial in Daviess County October 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Testimony was heard on October 18th for a man charged with the murder of 58-year-old Jeff Martin in an Owensboro home.

The murder trial for Aaron Wright in Daviess County, Kentucky is underway.

The alleged murder happened on June 18th,2017 at a home on Prince Avenue, near East 18th Street.

25-year-old Ashley Stinnett and her boyfriend, 28-year-old Aaron Wright are charged with assault and burglary in connection to this incident.

Police say the victim’s son was checking on him Sunday morning when he found his father laying in a pool of blood, unconscious. The man suffered several facial fractures and suffered from internal bleeding in the brain.

Officers say the victim’s vehicle was also missing along with several old keys, small trinkets and paperwork.

When asked to provide names of potential suspects, the victim’s son told them Stinnett had recently been around his father.

Police later found the missing vehicle along Highway 334 in Daviess County, which was towed to the police department for examination. That same day, officers received complaints about Stinnett and Wright going through yards and trash cans. When police arrived, they arrested both suspects.

Stinnett was also charged in this case, but pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

