Murder Suspect Transferred to Vanderburgh County

The man in connection with the deadly shooting outside the Pony Gentleman’s Club has been extradited back to Vanderburgh County.

Clarence Miller, who was being held in Chicago where he was arrested, was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

The shooting happened outside the club in Evansville in April.

Miller was accused of firing into a crowd of people outside the club.

Aaron Jennings of Sebree died at the scene, and a second victim is recovering.

Miller is charged with murder, aggravated battery, and criminal recklessness.

Comments

comments