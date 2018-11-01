Kentucky Man Accused of Murder Receives 20 Year Sentence

The Kentucky man accused in the murder of 29-year-old Angela Parker in February of this year entered a guilty in court on October 30th.

Anthony Watts admitted to killing Parker after a dispute earlier this year between the two turned deadly. Henderson police say Watts’ body was found with multiple gun shot wounds at her home.

Watts was located in Covington, Kentucky by the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force and taken into custody.

Following his guilty plea, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

