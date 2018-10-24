Home Indiana Evansville Murder Suspect in Parking Lot Shooting Found Guilty October 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

The man on trial for killing another person in an altercation during a drug deal has been found guilty of murder.

After about two and a half hours of deliberating, the jury found Donovan Thomas guilty for Michael Pardee’s murder in December of 2017.

In court this afternoon, Thomas was found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and attempted armed robbery.

Before the verdict, Thomas took the stand in his own defense saying Levi Lewis, the man police say set up the drug deal that led to the shooting, killed Michael Pardee. Thomas says he didn’t have a gun out during the shooting, that he never spoke with the victim, and there was not a plan to rob Pardee.



Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann says their strongest piece of evidence against Thomas is surveillance video from that day.

“I think in this case, the surveillance video showed him getting in and out of the car with what appeared to be the gun that was used or a gun and so that was something else the jury could take a look at and say he was armed coming in and armed coming out,” says Hermann. “He ran out after the shot and it ties in with the other testimony and other evidence.”



Thomas is not the only one facing charges from this shooting. DaSean Summers and Romanno Wright also face murder and armed robbery charges. Both go to trial on November 12th.

The Prosecutor says Thomas could spend anywhere from 5o to 85 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 16th.

