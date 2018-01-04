Home Kentucky Murder Suspect Indicted in Connection with Death of Ohio Co. Man January 4th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

One of three suspects is indicted in connection to the murder of Tromain Mackall. Christopher Hill is indicted on several charges, including Murder, Kidnapping, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. Hill was originally arrested in November 2017.

Mackall was reported missing in July of 2016 after not returning home and showing up to work. He was last seen in the early monring hours at a gathering near Whitesville.

Police say he was last seen with a group of people and witnesses say there was an argument and physical altercation involving Mackall at a Daviess County home.

His body was later found in a toolbox, floating in a creek in Grayson County. Investigators believe the murder happened in Daviess County.

William Howard, Jr. and Marcus Boyken have also been arrested in connection to Mackall’s death.

Hill will be arraigned on January 19th at 8:30 a.m. He’s still being held in the Daviess County Jail on no bond.

