Murder Suspect in Drug Deal Gone Wrong Found Guilty

The man on trial for killing another person in an altercation during a drug deal has been found guilty of murder in Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

The court found Donovan Thomas guilty for the shooting and death of Michael Pardee in December 2017.

The shooting happened in the Burlington Coat Factory parking lot on North Green River Road.

Authorities say Pardee died from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police say Pardee and another man came to Evansville to sell drugs. The two men met Thomas, Desean Summers, and Romano Wright in the parking lot and that’s when things took a turn for the worse.

Police say an altercation happened before the shooting and surveillance video reportedly shows Thomas was the only person in Pardee’s car at the time the gun went off.

Thomas has been found guilty on charges of murder and armed robbery.

