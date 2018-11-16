Home Indiana Evansville Murder Suspect Gets Different Court Date Due To Plea Agreement November 16th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A man accused in a 2017 murder has accepted the states offer for a plea agreement and offered his intent to plead guilty.

Leroy Hunter is one of three suspects accused of killing Donald Freels during a drug deal last year. Zachery Hunter and Carolyn Butler are also charged with murder in connection to Freels’ death.

Police say Zachery and Leroy Hunter shot Freels multiple times in the 1100 block of North 2nd Avenue in Evansville before dumping his body near Ellis Park. Authorities believe it was a drug deal gone wrong. Freels’ body was found in Ellis Park by Henderson County Sheriff’s deputies in November 2017.

Hunter’s December 3rd trial has been cancelled and he will back in Vanderburgh Superior Court for a change of plea hearing and sentencing on December 14th at 1:15PM.

