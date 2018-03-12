Murder Suspect Booked Into Vanderburgh County Jail

A teen accused of shooting and killing Nicholas Belcher, 20, has been booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail. Caleb Singer, 19, is charged with murder in connection to Nicholas Belcher’s shooting death on March 6th.

Evansville Police say an argument over a recent breakup is the cause of the deadly shooting. Witnesses told police Singer approached Belcher while he was sitting his vehicle and shot him.

Officers went to Singer’s home on Shiloh Square, but say he sped off driving east on Covert Avenue. They weren’t able to catch up with Singer.

A short time later Singer was seen speeding through Newburgh. Singer was eventually caught in Bowling Green. He was being held in the Warren County Jail, awaiting extradition.

