Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two bodies were found inside a home in Daviess County, Kentucky. Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the home in the 3100 block of Harness Loop around 9:00 a.m.

The names of the two people will not be released until the family is notified. This investigation is ongoing.

We have a crew on the scene. We will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments