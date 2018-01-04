Murder, Robbery Suspect Makes Initial Court Appearance

One of three suspects accused in a shooting on Evansville’s east side makes his initial court appearance. DaSean Summers was advised of his charges and the court entered a preliminary plea of not guilty. Summers requested more time to hire counsel during his hearing this morning.

Summers is charged with murder and robbery in connection with 41-year-old Michael Pardee’s shooting death.

Two other suspects, Donovan Thomas and Romanno Wright, are also charged in connection with that shooting.

Last Saturday, police found Pardee dead inside a vehicle near Burlington Coat Factory on North Green River Road.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says Pardee died from a single gunshot wound to his head.

A police report says Pardee, and an unknown driver came to Evansville to sell drugs. That’s when the driver says things took a fatal turn and Pardee was shot in the face.

The police report says Summers drove a friend’s vehicle to the scene with three other people.

Detectives learned that the suspects entered the victim’s car and there was some sort of altercation between the front seat passenger and the victim before the shooting.

Surveillance video shows that Thomas was the only person still in the car when the fatal shot was fired.

All three men are facing murder and robbery charges.

Summers is scheduled to appear in court for a review hearing on Thursday, January 11th at 10 a.m. He is still being held without bond in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

