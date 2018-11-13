Murder Investigation Underway After Shooting Victim Dies

Evansville police have a murder investigation on their hands.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office says Odie Carrier died on November 12th following injuries from a shooting that occurred on November 8th.

Monday afternoon Xzereus Dlamini, Connor Johnson, and Mackayla Scarbrough were arrested and charged with shooting Carrier at his home in the 3400 block of Wood Duck Drive.

Investigators say Scarbrough went there to have sex for money with Carrier, and the two men went along to rob Carrier, and they ended up shooting him.

An autopsy is scheduled for November 13th.

