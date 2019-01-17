Home Kentucky Murder Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead in Car January 17th, 2019 Blaine Fentress Kentucky

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office have a death investigation underway in Rosine, Kentucky after a man was found dead in a car.

Call came in after 5PM yesterday of a man sitting in a car who didn’t seem to be breathing. Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty says that Johnny Hayes of Grayson County was announced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody who is being held in the Ohio County Jail on unrelated charges.

We have a crew at the scene and will continue to update the story.

Comments

comments