Murder Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead in Car

January 17th, 2019 Kentucky

Ohio County Sheriff’s Office have a death investigation underway in Rosine, Kentucky after a man was found dead in a car.

Call came in after 5PM yesterday of a man sitting in a car who didn’t seem to be breathing.  Ohio County Sheriff Tracy Beatty says that Johnny Hayes of Grayson County was announced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office has a suspect in custody who is being held in the Ohio County Jail on unrelated charges.

We have a crew at the scene and will continue to update the story.

