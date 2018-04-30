Home Kentucky Murder Charges Filed Against Father Following Death Of Three-Month-Old April 30th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

A father is facing murder charges after his three-month old baby dies. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office arrested Austin Haaff, 22, in connection with the infant’s death.

On April 20th, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at a home in the 2600 block of Wimsatt Court, regarding a three-month-old baby that was unresponsive.

A deputy responded immediately to the home, and initiated CPR on the child until paramedics arrived.

The baby was taken to an area hospital, then later was life-flighted to Norton’s Children Hospital in Louisville.

Once the baby arrived at Norton’s, the infant was taken to pediatric ICU in that facility.

A Pediatric doctor said the infant’s injuries were consistent of abusive head trauma.

The baby died on April 26th and an autopsy was performed on April 27th.

According to the state medical examiner, the preliminary cause of death is due to non-accidental traumatic injuries. The baby’s injuries resulted in pediatric abusive head trauma, which includes, but not limited to, bleeding in the brain, multiple rib fractures, a cervical spine injury, and spinal cord injuries.

Authorities say Haaff acknowledged his actions that were consistent with “shaken baby syndrome”.

Haaff is being held in the Daviess County Jail.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Funeral services have been set for the three-month old baby. Collin is survived by his parents, Courtnee Evans and Austin Haaff, grandparents and several aunts and uncles.

Services will be held on May 1st at 10:30 a.m. at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Knottsville, KY with his burial to follow at St. Lawrenced Cemetery.

Visitation is from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. tomorrow at the funeral home.

Comments

comments