Murder Charge Murder Charge for Suspect Involved In Gibson County Homicide

Court documents show the man who was found in a mobile home fire in Buckskin was shot in the head. The Gibson County Coroner says Samuel Keith Bethe, 62, was found dead inside his mobile home on Friday in Buckskin.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Bethe was shot in the head prior to the fire. Jacob Wilson, 35, has been charged with murder. The Gibson County Sheriff says the second suspect, Ashley Robling was on probation at the time of her arrest.

Deputies say a .22 caliber rifle was found near Bethe in the home with his truck missing. They say witnesses saw Wilson and Robling at the home shortly before the fire.

Authorities say there was a report of a stolen car from a Pilot Travel Center in Paducah.

The Union County Illinois Sheriff’s Office say deputies responded to the scene and discovered a 2008 Hyundai had been stolen from the Pilot Travel Center.

Paducah Police say surveillance video showed footage of the parking lot that has Bethe’s vehicle parked next to the 2008 Hyundai that was reported stolen. A man and a woman exited Bethe’s vehicle then got into the Hyundai.

Law enforcement searched the area for the suspects and discovered both Wilson and Robling hiding in the woods near the stolen vehicle. The two were taken into custody and taken to the Union Co. Sheriff’s Office.

According to the probable cause affidavit, during the interview Wilson said that he shot Bethe when he walked in on Bethe assaulting Robling. However, Robling denied any assaults on the day Bethe was murdered.

There’s no word on whether the suspect’s knew the victim.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says the two were taken into custody in connection with a homicide in Gibson County, Indiana. The two people arrested are identified as 29-year-old Ashley Robling and 26-year-old Jacob Wilson. Robling and Wilson were taken into custody after a manhunt and car crash Saturday in Union County.

Friday’s fire in Gibson County was reported around 2:00 p.m. in the 8700 block of County Road 850 East. The coroner’s office says it waited two days to release Bethe’s identity because it was still notifying family members.

Few other details about the case have been released.

