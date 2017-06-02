Home Kentucky Henderson Mural is Unveiled at East End Park in Henderson June 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

Henderson County High School students have their work set in stone. A mural put together by teacher Brian Ettensohn’s classes went up at the East End Park.

The mural is 48 by five-feet to be exact. Seniors at HCHS worked on the project, but it was designed by Josiah Blasser. Blasser won the HCHS gold medal in art during honors night ceremonies at the spring commencement.

Mayor of Henderson Steve Austin said, “We think it’s very important to get those students and all of the young people involved because they’re our next leaders and the next group that’s gonna take over, and make our city prosperous. So we’re very proud and very pleased.”

At today’s unveiling, water was temporarily cut to the sprayground, but 44News is told that it’s back up and running.

