Mumps Outbreak Impacts Students

It is recommended children get the vaccine when they’re young, but cases of mumps is spreading across the country and it’s making its way right here in the Hoosier state.

“The times of the year that we usually see it are during the late winter early spring, so right about now,” says Dr. William Thompson III, Deaconess resident physician.

A highly contagious virus–there are concerns over more and more cases of mumps showing up in schools–mostly on college campuses.

Indiana University in Bloomington says another student has been diagnosed with the mumps making it the third case this school year.

“The reason that it’s coming back is that so many people are not vaccinating their children like we used to,” says Thompson.

Among other schools seeing the outbreak, Temple University in Philadelphia says they’ve had 23 cases of mumps so far this year. According to the CDC, three or more cases is considered an outbreak.

“We see people that are in close contact with each other, dormitories in college, a lot of people packed in there together, is a great place to spread things like this,” says Thompson.

Mumps is passed through saliva and respiratory secretions. Symptoms are similar to the flu and can include tender swollen glands below the ear and jawline, fever, fatigue, and body aches.

Children are recommended to get the MMR shot around the age of one and later between the ages of four to six.

“It concerns me that my child might be able to get it,” says Katie Schultz, parent. “I vaccinate my child. She is protected from getting hopefully, but they still have to get those following immunizations as they get older. So it really scares me for other parents for their children that can’t get it.”

The CDC says 58 cases of mumps were reported within the last month mostly at universities.

“If we have our third case here locally, that should put the antennas up on our little radar saying hey this is really coming back,” says Thompson. “We haven’t seen this many cases in many years.”

Indiana is now among the top 10 infected states so far this year with three cases. Eight cases were reported in Illinois.

Doctors say they recommend people get vaccinated.

