A Perry County-based company located throughout the tri-state has been sold. Our news partner the Perry County News reports Mulzer Crushed Stone has been sold to OldCastle Materials.

Mulzer Crushed Stone was started in 1946 by three brothers – Edgar, Arnold and Roland Mulzer. It employs more than 600 people in three states operating quarries, retail yards and a barge line.

OldCastle Materials is the leading supplier of aggregates, asphalt, ready-mix concrete, and construction and paving services in the United States. The company has a network of companies that operate from about 1,200 locations across 44 states.

