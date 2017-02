Mulzer Crushed Stone could soon be under new ownership. Our news partner the Perry County News reports the Tell City-based company is said to be in talks with top aggregate producer OldCastle Materials.

Mulzer Crushed Stone was started in 1946 by three brothers – Edgar, Arnold and Roland Mulzer. It employes more than 600 people in three states operating quarries, retail yards and a barge line.

