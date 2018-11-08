Multiple Vehicles Reported Stolen in Henderson

Henderson police are looking for several stolen vehicles as well as the people responsible for the thefts.

Police say the vehicles, which were reported stolen overnight, were taken from the 2700 block of U.S. 41 North.

Among the vehicles stolen was a trailer with the words “Do It Yourself DJ” on the side, and contains more than $10,000 of equipment.

Another utility trailer is missing from the Heilman Street area, and several items were taken from cars along Claymark Way and Green River Road.

A 2008 Silver Volvo XC 90 was also taken the CSX train depot on 4th Street, and a 2015 gray Kia Optima was stolen from Briarcliff Trail.

A Hyundai Elantra that was also reported stolen was recovered at the Saddle Brook Apartments.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to contact Henderson police at 270-831-1295.

