Multiple Rounds of Severe Weather & Flooding Rainfall Possible Friday-Sunday

April 27th, 2017 Weather Blog

Warm front will shift northward through Friday with some sct’d showers/storms accompanying it.  A couple/few severe storms cannot be ruled out out tomorrow, mainly north of I-64.

Supercells will likely pop Friday evening-night along & south of warm front with threat of heavy rainfall, some hail/wind & some nocturnal tornadoes.

Early Saturday morning, a squall line/bow of storms with wind/tornado threat may pass through part of the Tri-State, followed by a break with windy, warm, humid summer-like conditions Saturday afternoon.

Another squall line/bow of storms is possible Saturday evening/night & another Sunday with wind/isolated tornado & flooding threat

Latest data is suggesting a shift of the heaviest rainfall slightly farther eastward.  So, I went for Friday-Sunday rainfall totals of 1.75-5″ with heaviest totals in our northwestern counties & lightest totals in our southeastern counties.

Stay tuned………tweaks will likely occur with this forecast.

This is definitely a MODERATE RISK forecast sounding.  We will see if SPC upgrades part/all of Tri-State to MODERATE.  This clearly shows the nocturnal tornado risk Friday night:

2017042712_NAMNST_044_38.05,-87.53_severe_ml

Saturday morning squall line sounding shows more wind/embedded weak tornado risk:

2017042712_NAMNST_049_37.91,-87.43_severe_ml

Saturday evening-night squall line shows wind/embedded tornado risk:

2017042712_NAMNST_060_37.87,-87.4_severe_ml

Friday:

nam3km_mslp_pcpn_frzn_eus_42

Friday evening-night:

nam3km_mslp_pcpn_frzn_eus_43

Saturday early AM:

nam3km_mslp_pcpn_frzn_eus_48

Saturday afternoon:

nam3km_mslp_pcpn_frzn_eus_56

Saturday evening-night:

nam3km_mslp_pcpn_frzn_eus_60

Chad Evans

Chad Evans

Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee.

More Posts

