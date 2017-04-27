Multiple Rounds of Severe Weather & Flooding Rainfall Possible Friday-Sunday

Warm front will shift northward through Friday with some sct’d showers/storms accompanying it. A couple/few severe storms cannot be ruled out out tomorrow, mainly north of I-64.

Supercells will likely pop Friday evening-night along & south of warm front with threat of heavy rainfall, some hail/wind & some nocturnal tornadoes.

Early Saturday morning, a squall line/bow of storms with wind/tornado threat may pass through part of the Tri-State, followed by a break with windy, warm, humid summer-like conditions Saturday afternoon.

Another squall line/bow of storms is possible Saturday evening/night & another Sunday with wind/isolated tornado & flooding threat

Latest data is suggesting a shift of the heaviest rainfall slightly farther eastward. So, I went for Friday-Sunday rainfall totals of 1.75-5″ with heaviest totals in our northwestern counties & lightest totals in our southeastern counties.

Stay tuned………tweaks will likely occur with this forecast.

This is definitely a MODERATE RISK forecast sounding. We will see if SPC upgrades part/all of Tri-State to MODERATE. This clearly shows the nocturnal tornado risk Friday night:

Saturday morning squall line sounding shows more wind/embedded weak tornado risk:

Saturday evening-night squall line shows wind/embedded tornado risk:

Friday:

Friday evening-night:

Saturday early AM:

Saturday afternoon:

Saturday evening-night:

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments