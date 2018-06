Thousands of homes and businesses in the Tri-State are without power due to the storm that rolled through earlier this afternoon.

OMU has reported that more than 1,100 of their customers are without power, while Duke Energy has around 4,100 reported power outages.

Vectren is reporting around 9,100 customers without power, along with 482 from Wayne-White and less than 300 for Ameren Illinois.

Stay with 44News for updates on these outages.

