Multiple Marijuana Plants Found in Ohio County Cornfield

Sheriff Deputies say they have located multiple Marijuana plants being grown in a cornfield in Ohio County.

On August 25th, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to three juveniles stumbling upon multiple marijuana plants in a cornfield at the 9000 block of Highway 69, North in the Hartford Community.

With the help of troopers with the Kentucky State Police, Deputies located seven marijuana plants being grown in the cornfield. The corn was being used as cover to camouflage the plants.

Further investigation showed verbal and written statements that verified Terry Harrison of the Dundee community was seen near the plants. Authorities also say that when spotted by the plants, Harrison hid then fled before law enforcement arrived.

The suspect in the incident is facing charges of cultivating in marijuana.

