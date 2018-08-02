Home Indiana Evansville Multiple People Facing Federal Charges for Bringing Illegal Drugs to Evansville August 2nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Seven defendants will face federal drug charges for their role in bringing illegal drugs into the Evansville area.

On July 10th, four defendants were indicted for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Seroy Mobely of Evansville, Seneca Binder of Evansville, Erick Wilkerson of Whitestown, Kentucky, and Carl Kirkland of Antioch California were the four that were indicted.

Mobely is alleged to be the main distributor who received his supply of methamphetamine from Kirkland who lived in California. Binder and Wilkinson received their methamphetamine from Mobley and would redistribute the drug in and around the Evansville area. Law enforcement at Mobley’s home where they discovered 350 grams of methamphetamine and a firearm in the bedroom of Mobley’s infant child. All four suspects are in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

On July 11th, Justin Hensley and Nicholas Grayson of Evansville were charged with conspiracy to distribute Oxycodone.

It is alleged that Helsey received his supply of drugs from a dealer in Los Angeles, California, and Grayson helped distribute the drug locally. Federal authorities traveled to California and worked closely with law enforcement there and arrested Helsey and Grayson. DEA agents, Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force Officers and deputies from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department executed federal and state search warrants in connection with this investigation. They went on to seize eight firearms, several pounds of marijuana, nearly five pounds of heroin, several hundred Oxycodone pills, and over $1 million in cash.

On July 25th, Demarco Davis of Evansville was charged by a criminal complaint with conspiracy to distribute in excess of 500 grams of methamphetamine.

DEA and Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force received information that Davis was alleged to be a large-scale methamphetamine trafficker in the Evansville area. Davis met with his supplier in an Evansville hotel and exchanged bags that were believed to be filled with cash and methamphetamine. As Davis left the hotel, he was arrested and found to be in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine to which he had just paid $64,000 in U.S. currency. Davis is in the custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

“Maintaining the safety of our neighborhoods remains a top priority of my office,” said United States Attorney Josh Minkler. “The violence that often comes with drug dealing is disruptive to the well-being of the citizens of Evansville.”

These cases are being investigated by the DEA, the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force and the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department.

“Those who deal drugs in this community bring a great deal of violence and prey on the vulnerabilities of those with substance abuse problems,” said Doug Freyberger, Resident Agent in Charge of the DEA in Evansville. “We will continue to work with our local partners to make this community a safer place to live, work and raise a family.”

In October 2017, United States Attorney Josh J. Minkler announced a Strategic Plan designed to shape and strengthen the District’s response to its most significant public safety challenges. This prosecution demonstrates the Office’s firm commitment to prosecuting those who traffic in large quantities of methamphetamine and other dangerous drugs.

Comments

comments