Multiple Federal Arrests Made in Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative

More than 10 federal arrests were made in Indiana in an initiative that targeted the state’s most violent offenders.

Indianapolis B United States Attorney Josh Minkler and Trevor Velinor, ATF Special Agent in Charge of the ATF Columbus Field Division today announced the results of an anti-violence initiative called Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN).

“Focusing our law enforcement resources on the most violent in our society will reduce crime, save lives and help make our neighborhoods safer,” said Minkler. “Those who choose to terrorize Southwestern Indiana with gun violence should know ahead of time, federal law enforcement is watching and will respond with federal resources.”

Federal defendants facing firearm and drug-related charges as a result of the surge include:

Charles C. Baughn, 35, Vincennes, Indiana

Gary Bentley Jr., 51, Evansville, Indiana

Joseph Byers Jr., 35, Boonville, Indiana

Jamal Christopher, 34, Norcross, GA

Kurtis A. Evans, 42, Vincennes, Indiana

Austin G. Greene, 19, Bedford, Indiana

Justin Helsley, 27, Newburgh, Indiana

Samuel King, 35, Evansville, Indiana

Terry W. Morris II, 19, Cloverdale, Indiana

Barry Scott, a/k/a Barron Scott, 58, Vincennes, Indiana

Marvin Robinson, 46, Jeffersonville, Indiana

William K. Thompson 31, Evansville, Indiana

