Home Indiana Evansville Multiple Evansville Roads Close in Preparation for ShrinersFest June 25th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Riverside Drive from Court Street to Cherry Street will be closed starting on Monday, June 25th, until Monday July 2nd.

This is due to the upcoming ShrinersFest that takes place downtown each year in Evansville.

Additional road closures include:

Main Street from 2nd Street to Riverside Drive.

Walnut Street from 1st Street to Riverside Drive.

Vine Street from 1st Street to Riverside Drive.

