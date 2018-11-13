Home Indiana Multiple Drug Dealing Arrest Warrants Served in Dubois County November 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Dubois County now has three narcotics officers, and they have been actively pursuing drug dealers in the community.

In the past, the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department and the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office collaborated to coordinate roundups with a large number of drug dealing arrests. However, given the overcrowding issues at the Dubois County Security Center, the Prosecutor’s Office has been filing a smaller number of warrants at a time.

According to Beth Sermersheim, Dubois County Chief Deputy Prosecutor, even though they no longer are coordinating roundups, the public should not believe that the drug problem in Dubois County has gotten better.

According to Sermersheim, “the drug problem in Dubois County has continuously gotten worse since we started with Operation Big Brother back in June of 2014.”

However, that doesn’t mean that they’ve stopped pursuing the dealers. Sermersheim stated that “the three narcotics officers are participating in undercover drug buys with confidential informants and undercover police officers on a daily basis.”

She said that “they’ve been doing an outstanding job seeking out the major drug dealers in our community.” The narcotics officers have been assisted by other officers in their respective departments, and they’ve also been assisted by the Indiana State Police. As in prior drug operations, the informants used in the undercover drug buys are primarily developed through street-level arrests made by uniformed patrol officers and the narcotics officers.

Last week, officers began picking up individuals facing charges on these warrants.

The following individuals are facing drug dealing charges as part of the latest string of arrests:

Sheldon Pasquino, 43, Jasper, Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, a Level 2 felony, and Count 2: Dealing in a Schedule III Controlled Substance, a Level 6 felony.

Adam R. Schnarr, 39, Huntingburg, Count 1: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.

Darrin E. Bouillon, 39, Jasper, Count 1: Dealing in a Narcotic Drug (Heroin), a Level 4 felony.

Charles D. Morrison, 54, Jasper, Count 1: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.

Anthony T. Beckham, 44, Huntingburg, Count 1: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.

Juan C. Avalos, 34, Huntingburg, Count 1: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony, and Count 2: Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony.

Additional arrests are expected in the coming days.

Comments

comments