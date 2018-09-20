Multiple Dead Fish Causing Odor in Pigeon Creek
Dozens of dead fish are turning up on the banks of Pigeon Creek and there isn’t a clear answer as to why.
An Indiana Department of Natural Resources Spokesperson says they are investigating a fish kill in Pigeon Creek, but wouldn’t comment any further.
Aside from being an eye sore due to the dozens of dead fish, the area is now filled with a rotten smell.
We will continue to investigate this story and bring you updates as information becomes available.