Multiple Dead Fish Causing Odor in Pigeon Creek September 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Dozens of dead fish are turning up on the banks of Pigeon Creek and there isn’t a clear answer as to why.

An Indiana Department of Natural Resources Spokesperson says they are investigating a fish kill in Pigeon Creek, but wouldn’t comment any further.

Aside from being an eye sore due to the dozens of dead fish, the area is now filled with a rotten smell.

We will continue to investigate this story and bring you updates as information becomes available.

