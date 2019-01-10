Home Indiana Evansville Multiple Crews on Scene of Evansville House Fire January 10th, 2019 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Fire fighters are battling a large house fire on the west side of Evansville.

Officials say the fire broke out at a home in the 4200 Block of Mesker Park Drive about one mile north of Diamond Avenue. Fire fighters arrived at the home around 3:30AM.

Dispatch tells 44News fire fighters from McCutchenville, Perry Township, German Township, and Evansville Fire Department are on scene, with a total of 10 units working to put the flames out.

We are working to learn if anyone was injured in the fire. We will continue to update this story as we receive more information.

