Multiple Arrests Made After Police Execute Several Warrants

Eleven arrests have been made in Warrick County in relation to drug trafficking offenses.

These arrests were made by the Warrick County Sherriff’s Office with assistance from Newburgh and Boonville Police.

Several arrest warrants were executed on July 26th leading the numerous arrests.

The following individuals were arrested in the roundup:

Frankie Pollard: Dealing in Meth Level 2 Felony (housed in Vanderburgh County Jail). Michael Mitchell: Dealing in Meth Level 2 Felony (housed in VCJ). Antonio Watt: Dealing in Meth Level 4 Felony (housed in VCJ). Joseph Byers: Dealing in Meth Level 3 Felony. Additional charges: Dealing in Meth Level 3 Felony, Possession of Firearm by serious violent offender Level 4, Child Neglect Level 4 Felony. James “Fred” Divine: Possession of Meth Level 6 Felony. Additional charges of Possession of Meth Level 5 Felony. Bradley Kissel: Dealing in a look-a-like substance Level 5 Felony. Justin Wallace: Dealing in Meth Level 3 Felony, Dealing in Schedule II narcotic drug Level 6 Felony. Steven Waters: Visiting a common Nuisance Misdemeanor. Kegan Hayhurst: Dealing in Marijuana Level 6 Felony. Additional charges of Maintaining Common Nuisance Level 6 Felony and Poss of Marijuana. William “Blake” Ambrose: Dealing in Meth Level 3 Felony. Mark Poenitski: Criminal Recklessness while armed with a Deadly Weapon.



Outstanding Warrants:

Tiffany Payne (Lewis): Dealing in Meth Level 2 Felony.

Lee Aders: Dealing in Meth Level 4 Felony.

