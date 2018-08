A multi-vehicle crash caused some road closures on the US 41 North strop at Henderson.

All lanes are blocked along US 41 near the 16-mile marker between the US 41/US 60 Cloverleaf and Marywood Drive.

Drivers can take detours via Elm Street to Watson Lane or via Wathen Lane and Wolf Hills.

A duration of four hours is estimated for the road closures.

