Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak in the Tri-State Linked To Pre-Cut Melons

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting six cases of Salmonella which match a multi-state outbreak strain that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating. The states affected include Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, and Ohio.

The investigation points to pre-cut melons, including those in fruit salads, as a likely source of the outbreak. The IDPH urges people to not purchase or eat pre-cut melons purchased at Walmart stores in Illinois or any other affected state. The Department recommends contacting your health care provider if you have eaten these pre-cut melons and are experiencing diarrhea, fever, and cramps.

Illinois Walmart stores have removed these pre-cut melons linked to the outbreak. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration continues the investigation to identify the source of this Salmonella outbreak.

