Home Illinois Multi-State License Fraud Investigation Results in $85K in Fines and Restitution January 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana Pinterest

A multi-state license fraud investigation results in thousands of dollars in fines and restitution. Indiana Conservation Officers and Illinois Conservation Police investigated several cases of hunting license and permit fraud in the last two years. The investigation resulted in more than $85,000 in restitution and fines.

Operation Double Dip is designed to prevent would-be hunters from claiming residency in both Illinois and Indiana. Both Indiana and Illinois law states, “No person may claim residency in more than one state at the same time for the purpose of purchasing resident hunting or fishing licenses.”

The investigation revealed 211 counts of falsification were filed in Illinois while 57 defendants in Indiana were found guilty of defrauding the state. Illinois defendants were ordered to pay more than $65,000 in restitution and fines. And a total of 21 years of hunting privilege was revoked for the Illinois defendants.

The majority of Indiana cases are still pending and the final amount of charges has not been determined. So far an estimated $20,581.50 in restitution has been ordered against Indiana defendants and 12 years of hunting privileges have been revoked.

Comments

comments