Home Kentucky Multi-million dollar Daviess County high school football stadium improvements move forward July 26th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky, Owensboro

The Daviess County School board is committed to its athletic programs. Chairman Mike Clark says for too long problems of safety and modernization have gone neglected among the high school football fields. Clark and the rest of the board approved a the schematics and engineering estimates to improve the quality of football stadiums and fields at two of its high schools.

If all goes to plan Apollo will see a new $9.3 million dollar facility and Daviess County High School will get a cool $5.8 million for improvements to the current site.

Lelan Hancock, who heads up operations for the school district, says it’s been since at least the 60’s since Daviess County’s field has seen any major improvements. Apollo’s field isn’t that old, but nonetheless Hancock says it’s time.

The two project’s price tag has a lot of zeroes at the end and for the money Hancock says they’ll be getting a lot in return. He says to expect safer grandstands, faster tracks, turf fields, and other general improvements.

The next step is opening up the bid approval process in August.

If they keep on schedule, Apollo’s field will be done next June and Daviess County that next football season.

Comments

comments