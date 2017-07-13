Multi-Grammy Award-Winning Artist to Visit Greenville

A multi-Grammy award-winning recording artist will make an appearance in Greenville, Kentucky for Saturdays in the Square. David Phelps is set to perform for this concert event on Saturday, July 22nd at 8 p.m.

Phelps is best known as the tenor for the multi-grammy and dove award-winnning Gaither Vocal Band. He will showcase his vocals with songs such as Amazing Grace, How Great Thou Art, In The Garden, Victory In Jesus, and It Is Well With My Soul.

Phelps’ from Tomball, Texas, and he earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Phelps recently released a new hymnal.

This event will also include talented female vocalist, Charlotte Ritchie.

For more information, visit Kentucky Tourism, or call 270-338-1895.

